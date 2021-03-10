Manchester United identify three possible targets to replace David de Gea

Manchester United have identified three potential targets to replace David de Gea, should the Spaniard opt to leave the club this summer, Sky Sports reports.

De Gea has been the Red Devils’ preferred goalkeeper for nearly a decade, registering 153 clean sheets from 434 appearances in all competitions.





He still has more than two years left on his contract, but it is reported that he could favour a return to Madrid after the birth of his first child.

Dean Henderson has proved a quality deputy in the Spaniard’s absence recently, but United are still looking at a high-profile replacement.

AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, Lille’s Mike Maignan and Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak have been mentioned as the potential targets for the club.

Sportslens view:

Donnarumma could be the most viable option for the Red Devils, considering his contract with AC Milan expires at the end of the campaign.

The Italian is represented by Mino Raiola, who has brought several players to Old Trafford in the past including Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku.

However, the club have had a strained relationship with the super-agent, who has regularly talked up Pogba’s future and that could make a deal difficult.

Meanwhile, Maignan has built his reputation with Lille over the years and he has kept 15 clean sheets in Ligue 1 this season where his side are top of the table.

The 25-year-old will enter the final year of his contract this summer and as per Transfermarkt, he is currently valued at around £18 million.

Oblak, on the other hand, is the most attractive transfer target among the trio and is regarded by some as the world’s best goalkeeper.

With him in goal, Atletico Madrid are leading the title charge in La Liga and they may be reluctant to sell for anything less than the £103 million release clause in his deal.

With the financial impact of the coronavirus, it seems unlikely that United will break the bank to sign the Slovenia international this summer.

