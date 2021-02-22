Agent attempting to broker favourable deal for Chelsea target

Mino Raiola wants to include a €40 million release clause in Gianluigi Donnarumma’s new contract with AC Milan.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia), the agent is in talks to extend the goalkeeper’s stay with the Serie A club.





The 21-year-old’s current deal ends at the end of the season and he has been linked with the likes of Chelsea over the past few weeks.

Milan have offered the Italian international a five-year deal, but Raiola wants any new agreement to include a €40m exit clause.

SL View

Raiola is famed for driving a hard bargain and it comes as no surprise to find that he is trying to strike a favourable deal for Donnarumma.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have both been credited with an interest in the goalie and Raiola knows that they would offer his client a lucrative salary.

Donnarumma has had a turbulent time at Milan, with fans singling him out for criticism over previous contract negotiations.

Repeated mistakes did little to endear him to the Milan faithful, although he has undoubtedly returned to his best this season.

With his contract running down Donnarumma holds all the aces and Raiola can be expected to force Milan into agreeing to their demands.