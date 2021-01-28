Manchester United fans react to Anthony Martial’s display vs Sheffield United

By
Sai
-

Manchester United slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Sheffield United last night.

The home side had a glorious opportunity to climb back up to the top of the table with a win and the fans were disappointed with the performance of the players.


Sheffield United were massive underdogs heading into the game and the Red Devils should have picked up all three points. They are fighting for the league title this season and need to win these games in order to match up to the likes of Manchester City.

United striker Anthony Martial put on a disappointing display for his side and his performance was heavily criticised on social media after the game.

The Frenchman could have been taken off earlier on in the game after sustaining a minor shoulder injury, but United chose to keep him on the pitch after providing him with the necessary treatment.

Martial lacked the cutting edge throughout the game and his movement was poor. The 25-year-old struggled to link up with his teammates and when he did find the net, his strike was disallowed.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should have brought on Edinson Cavani in his place and the Red Devils will regret their decision to keep him on.

Some United fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Martial’s performance and here is what they had to say.