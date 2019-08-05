Manchester United end Paulo Dybala interest – still hope for Tottenham?

According to reports from Sky Sports, Manchester United will end their interest in signing Juventus striker Paulo Dybala this summer.
The Red Devils are unwilling to meet his wage demands and excessive requests from his agent. Also, the club feels the Argentine would be coming to Old Trafford for the wrong reasons.
United had agreed a swap deal in principle with Juventus involving Dybala and Romelu Lukaku, but now it seems the potential moves will not take place.
The news will come as a huge boost for Tottenham Hotspur who were also in the race to sign Dybala.
Spurs are genuinely interested in signing the 25-year-old attacker, and Mauricio Pochettino has spoken directly with the player over a potential move.
It remains to be seen now whether Dybala prefers a move to Spurs and whether the north London club can agree to a deal for the Juventus striker.
If Dybala and his agent demand a ridiculous pay package, then surely it is out of Spurs’ reach, but the north London club can tempt him with Champions League football and the overall long-term project.
With United out of the race now, there is still a glimmer of hope for Spurs to move quickly and secure a deal for him. Dybala would be a terrific signing for the club, and Spurs will have a better chance of challenging for the Premiership title this season with him in the side.