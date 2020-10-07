Manchester City’s Kyle Walker comments on Leeds United’s start to life in the EPL

Leeds United have impressed upon returning to the English Premier League following a 16-year absence.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side suffered a narrow 4-3 loss at the hands of Liverpool on the opening weekend of the campaign before securing victories over Fulham and Sheffield United.





Leeds held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road on Saturday, and England international right-back Kyle Walker still can’t believe how challenging it was to come up against them.

The Whites weren’t the second-best team against Pep Guardiola’s side, and that hardly happens.

“It’s like basketball,” the £50 million star told Andros Townsend on The ITV Football show.

“I couldn’t believe it. Say Raheem was playing on the left and he goes to the right, their right-back is going over to the right with him. It’s incredible.”

Leeds have shown that they aren’t pushovers, and their battles against Liverpool and Man. City spoke volumes.

They have made a real statement of intent by holding their own against the two best teams in the top-flight, and not many will bet against them finishing comfortably in the top half of the Premier League table.