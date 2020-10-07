Manchester City’s Kyle Walker comments on Leeds United’s start to life in the EPL

Leeds United have impressed upon returning to the English Premier League following a 16-year absence.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side suffered a narrow 4-3 loss at the hands of Liverpool on the opening weekend of the campaign before securing victories over Fulham and Sheffield United.
Leeds held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road on Saturday, and England international right-back Kyle Walker still can’t believe how challenging it was to come up against them.
The Whites weren’t the second-best team against Pep Guardiola’s side, and that hardly happens.
“It’s like basketball,” the £50 million star told Andros Townsend on The ITV Football show.
“I couldn’t believe it. Say Raheem was playing on the left and he goes to the right, their right-back is going over to the right with him. It’s incredible.”
'Leeds! I promise you Andros… it's like basketball!' 😯🏀@kylewalker2 tells @andros_townsend about @ManCity's 'incredible' clash with @LUFC
The ITV Football Football Show – Listen now 👇🎧
iTunes: https://t.co/OvWvzPhDS9
Spotify: https://t.co/JOEFIlxCP8#LUFC #MCFC pic.twitter.com/r9M2pq5opx
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 7, 2020
Leeds have shown that they aren’t pushovers, and their battles against Liverpool and Man. City spoke volumes.
They have made a real statement of intent by holding their own against the two best teams in the top-flight, and not many will bet against them finishing comfortably in the top half of the Premier League table.