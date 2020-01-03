Loan exit couldn’t have gone worse for Cibicki

Things aren’t going too well for Pawel Cibicki at ADO Den Haag. The 25-year-old embarked upon another loan move away from Leeds United to get regular playing time, but he’s found himself on the periphery in the Netherlands.
Cibicki joined Leeds from Malmo FF in 2017 and has gone on to make 10 appearances in all competitions, the last of which came in their 0-0 draw with Hull City (January 30, 2018).
After failing to get off the mark for Leeds, the Swedish striker joined Molde FK on loan (July 19, 2018 – December 31, 2018) and contributed seven goals in 18 appearances. The following season, he joined Elfsborg (January 12, 2019 – July 15, 2019) and had a hand in six goals in 14 games.
This campaign has been a disappointment, however. Cibicki joined Den Haag in August and has only made four appearances in all competitions, racking up 122 minutes of football. The 25-year-old’s last outing came in their KNVB Beker defeat to Fortuna Sittard (October 31, 2019).
He’s spent the last two-and-a-half months on the bench or out of the matchday squad, so it remains to be seen if he’ll see the season out at the Kyocera Stadium. Cibicki’s loan exit from Leeds couldn’t have gone much worse.
