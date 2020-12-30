Liverpool ‘very interested’ in Gleison Bremer

Liverpool are apparently very interested in signing the Torino defender Gleison Bremer.

The 23 year old Brazilian has done an excellent job in Italy and he could prove to be a quality addition to Jurgen Klopp’s defensive unit.





Liverpool are currently going through an injury crisis and the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have been ruled out for several months.

The likes of Joel Matip have been injury-prone and therefore the Reds have had to rely on academy prospects like Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips to bail them out at the back quite often.

The Torino centre back will certainly add more depth and quality to the Liverpool back four.

He’s an excellent reader of the game and is strong in tackles. Furthermore, his no-nonsense style of defending could help the Reds grind out results in the tight games.

Liverpool have dropped six points in the last 10 minutes of Premier League matches this season. Bremer’s tendency to clear the ball out of danger at the first opportunity will certainly help Liverpool when they’re under pressure towards the end of games.

According to Matteo Pedrosi from Calciomercato, the Reds are yet to submit an offer for the Torino defender and the Brazilian is not the only defender Jurgen Klopp is looking at.

#LFC Liverpool are still very interested in Torino defender Gleison Bremer. No real offer yet from Reds, he’s not the only one in the Klopp list. Toro is watching Natan (Flamengo) https://t.co/EefaZu4ByI — Matteo Pedrosi (@MatteoPedrosi) December 30, 2020

Liverpool have been linked with the likes of Ozan Kabak and Dayot Upamecano as well. It will be interesting to see who they end up signing next month.

The Reds have conceded 20 goals in 15 Premier League games this season and signing a quality defender in January could make a big difference for them in the title race.