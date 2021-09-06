Liverpool reportedly eyeing January swoop for £125m Carlos Soler

Liverpool are interested in signing Valencia ace Carlos Soler in January according to a report from Fichajes.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp only signed one player in the summer. The German brought Ibrahima Konate to Anfield from RB Leipzig for around £35 million (BBC).

It could be argued that the Liverpool manager failed to strengthen the weakest part of his team, however.

Having lost Gini Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, Klopp is probably one short in the middle of the park.

And it seems as though the German has identified a player who he believes will help solve that particular issue.

Liverpool eyeing January Carlos Soler swoop

The Valencia ace is on the Reds’ radar ahead of the January window according to a report from Fichajes.

Soler has a €150 million (£125 million) release clause in his contract with Valencia according to Football Espana.

The La Liga side are in real trouble financially, however. The Daily Mail recently reported that the Spaniards are desperately trying to flog their players in order to balance their books.

So Liverpool should be able to sign the 24-year-old for a bargain fee.

And the Spaniard would be an excellent addition to Klopp’s ranks at Anfield.

Soler bagged 12 goals and nine assists in 34 games for Valencia last season. His passing is crisp and concise and he has the energy levels required to play for a team managed by Klopp.

Well known football scouting report website Between The Lines recently labeled Soler as an ‘incredible midfield player’.

Quite how much Valencia will demand for his services remain to be seen. If Liverpool can pick him up for £25-30 million, however, it would be truly brilliant value for them.

Stats obtained via Transfermarkt.