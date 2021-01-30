Liverpool monitoring Gleison Bremer

Liverpool are thought to be monitoring the progress of the Torino defender Gleison Bremer.

The 23 year old Brazilian has done well for the Italian club this season and is a potential target for the Premier League champions.





According to the Athletic, the Reds have been keeping tabs on the player but they are yet to make an official approach for him.

Liverpool are expected to sign a centre-back before the transfer window closes and may submit a concrete offer for the Brazilian this month.

The Reds were going through an injury crisis after losing Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for the season. However, things have gone from bad to worse after Liverpool lost the likes of Fabinho and Joel Matip to injury.

Klopp on Matip/Fabinho “Joel, last night I was pretty emotional after the game. There are still glimpses of hope that it’s not that serious. We don’t know the final result. “Fabinho, no chance for the weekend.” — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 29, 2021

The Reds are still in the title race and in the Champions League and they must look to bring in a quality defender if they want to have a successful season.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted from time-to-time that he wants to bring in a defender but the final decision is not up to him.

It would be a massive risk for Liverpool to go into the second half of the season without any defensive signings especially with all three first-choice defenders injured.

Klopp is already having to field midfielders as makeshift centre-backs and the situation could get worse with time.

Bremer could be a solid long term investment for the Premier League side. He is only 23 and he could improve further with experience and coaching.

The Liverpool manager has helped young defenders like Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold develop at Liverpool and he could also aid the Brazilian’s progress.