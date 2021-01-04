Liverpool keeping tabs on Braga’s David Carmo

Liverpool have been linked with a host of defenders in the recent weeks and it seems that the Braga defender David Carmo is a target for the Premier League champions.

The 21-year-old defender has been likened to Virgil van Dijk because of his commanding playing style and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool move for the defender this month.





The youngster is likely to be tempted if a club like Liverpool come calling in January but Braga might not be willing to weaken their squad midway through the season.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can convince the Portuguese outfit to cash in on the young defender this month. The Reds have been linked with the likes of Maximilian Wober as well.

According to reports via independent, Liverpool are looking to sign a defender for a nominal fee and the likes of David Carmo and Sven Botman could be available for a reasonable outlay.

Liverpool are in a defensive crisis and signing a quality centre back could be a huge morale boost for them right now. Jurgen Klopp has had to rely on unproven youngsters like Rhys Williams to start in Champions League and Premier League games.

Although the likes of Botman and Carmo are pretty young as well, they are far more developed and mature right now.

The Liverpool manager could help them improve further just like he has done with Joe Gomez.