Leeds, Wolves and Aston Villa make enquiry for Teemu Pukki

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki did well in the Premier League last season and the likes of Leeds, Wolves and Aston Villa are looking to bring him back to the top flight this summer.

As per reports (h/t Football365), all three clubs have made enquiries to sign the player but Pukki is expected to stay at Norwich.





He could prove to be a quality back up option for all three clubs and it will be interesting to see if they decide to follow up on their interest with a concrete offer for the striker.

Leeds have Rodrigo and Bamford at their disposal and Pukki’s arrival would complete their striking unit for the season. The same applies for Wolves, who are dependent on Jimenez for goals.

Pukki could share the goalscoring burden with the Mexican at Molineux this season.

Aston Villa have signed Ollie Watkins so far but they could use some more depth in the position especially with Wesley still recovering from his injury.

The 30-year-old Norwich striker scored 11 goals in the Premier League last season and he deserves to play in the top flight. It will be interesting to see if any club can convince the Canaries to part with Pukki’s services in the coming days.