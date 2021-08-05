Leeds want to sign Kerr Smith – report

Leeds are keen to sign Dundee United defender Kerr Smith this summer according to a report from the Daily Record.

The young centre-back is just 16 but is incredibly highly rated up in Scotland.

He has already made seven appearances for the senior team.

Smith has already been given trials with Chelsea and Manchester United [The Courier].

Given his age, he could leave for just £500k this summer according to the Daily Record.

Leeds chasing Kerr Smith

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa is keen to bring the Scottish teenager to Elland Road according to the Daily Record.

Local Leeds website MOT Leeds News claims that one of Bielsa’s main priorities this summer is to reinforce the academy once again.

Given how much interest there is in Smith’s signature, signing him would be a big statement for the future from Leeds.

A cultured young central defender, the Dundee starlet seems to have all of the basic ingredients needed to make it in the game.

He is obviously far from the finished article, but the early signs are very good.

Kerr would be a very wise addition for Leeds. And there aren’t too many better managers than Bielsa for the 16-year-old to learn his trade under.

