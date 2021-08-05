Leeds now in five-way battle to sign Brazilian attacker Matheus Cunha

Leeds are now in a five-way battle to sign Hertha Berlin ace Matheus Cunha, according to a report from BZ.

It is claimed by BZ that the Brazilian will cost at least €30 million (£25.4m) this summer.

That would be absolutely outstanding value for Leeds, given Cunha’s talent and ability.

However, here is one big problem for the Whites.

Marcelo Bielsa will not have things all his own way as he tries to bring the 22-year-old attacker to Elland Road.

Leeds face a tough task in Matheus Cunha race

BZ reckon that the Whites seriously have their work cut out to sign the South American this summer.

It is claimed that Zenit Saint Petersburg, Inter Milan, Monaco and Napoli also want to sign Cunha.

Hertha are asking for around £25.4m for the forward, so the fee shouldn’t be a problem.

But fighting off the likes of Inter and Napoli may prove problematic for Leeds.

Cunha racked up eight goals and eight assists in 28 games for Hertha last season.

He can play anywhere along the front line and is similar to Liverpool ace Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian would provide extremely stiff competition for Patrick Bamford, but his ability to play wide and in the number 10 role would offer Leeds more variation to their attacking options.

Cunha idolises Ronaldinho (Bundesliga official website). If the Hertha star ends up being even half the player that the Brazil and Barcelona legend was, he will have a brilliant career in the game.

However, Leeds will have to work very hard to bring Cunha to Elland Road this summer.

Stats obtained via Transfermarkt.

