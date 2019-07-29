Leeds want Andrea Petagna but can they afford him?

According to reports from TMW in Italy, Leeds United have submitted an offer in the region of €15m (£13.3m) for Andrea Petagna.
The 24-year-old striker joined Serie A side SPAL on loan last season where he scored 17 goals in all competitions. The Italian club have signed him permanently this summer.
The Italian club have no interest in offloading the player they have signed earlier this month, and would demand €25 million (£23million) for the striker from any potential suitor.
Leeds have Kemar Roofe and Patrick Bamford as two strikers upfront while Bielsa can use the highly exciting Ryan Edmondson as a backup option.
However, with Roofe’s future still up in the air due to his contract situation, there are suggestions that Leeds could delve into the market to sign a new striker.
Petagna is not a household name but he is a fantastic striker and would actually add real depth and quality to the side. He would be a superb addition to the side, but the big question is – can Leeds afford to sign him?
Having spent a chunk of transfer budget on Helder Costa from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds do not have the financial muscle to dish out such a high transfer fee for the Italian striker.
Furthermore, Victor Orta has suggested to Leeds Live earlier this month that Leeds have nearly completed their business, and thus any potential move for the striker is going to be wide of the mark.