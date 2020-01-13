Report: Emre Mor keen to join Leeds United

According to reports from Sporx, Turkish international Emre Mor wants to make a move to Leeds United in the January transfer window.
The 22-year-old joined Celta Vigo from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of €13 million (£11m) rising to €25 million (£23m) in 2017. He joined Galatasaray on loan in 2019 but the move didn’t work out for him.
He has failed to register a goal or assist in 16 appearances this season, and Galatasaray have even attempted to cancel his loan deal.
Mor is not in Celta Vigo’s plans for a La Liga survival battle, and therefore a move to England on a temporary deal could be on the cards.
The report claims that the 15-times capped Turkish international ‘wants to be transferred’ to Leeds, but the Whites are concerned about signing him, given his poor form.
Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has claimed recently that the club is looking to sign a striker this month following the departure of Eddie Nketiah. But probably Mor is not the solution for Leeds.