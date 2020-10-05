Leeds United target Raphinha grabs superb goal ahead of Elland Road switch

Leeds United are expected to seal a move for Rennes star Raphinha in the coming hours.

Deadline day – all eyes on Raphinha deal. Should move quickly this morning. He landed in England late last night. Agreement in place with Rennes. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) October 5, 2020

The Brazilian landed in England last night following his side’s 2-2 draw with Reims, and is already undergoing a medical.





Securing a work permit for Raphinha isn’t expected to be a problem, and he could be ready to make his Leeds debut when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers after the international break.

The 23-year-old scored a well-worked goal yesterday and it appears he is more than ready to hit the ground running at Elland Road.

Is this a leaving present from @raphinhab11_ before he makes his way to #LUFC? @TheSquareBall pic.twitter.com/hSUY4bsghW — Macs Dickinson (@MacsDickinson) October 4, 2020

A deal worth £17 million plus add-ons has been agreed between Leeds and Rennes, and it could end up being a huge bargain.

Raphinha joined the Ligue 1 last summer, and he is leaving them with eight goals in 36 games.

They won’t forget the last one in a hurry, though, and he shouldn’t have any issue with replicating such brilliance at Leeds.

The Brazilian has needed experience having had spells in the Portuguese top-flight with Vitoria Guimaraes and Sporting Lisbon, and he could turn into a real star under the tutelage of Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa.