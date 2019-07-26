Leeds United should move for Ovie Ejaria

Ovie Ejaria had impressed Jurgen Klopp a couple of seasons back during training but it seems the highly-rated youngster has become surplus to requirements at Liverpool.
After spending back to back loan spells, Liverpool have decided to offload him permanently, and have set up an asking price of £3m for the exciting attacking midfielder.
Ejaria is a fantastic young talent, and Leeds must consider making a move for the youngster. Surely, at that price, he would be a bargain signing.
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has Matuesz Klich, Tyler Roberts, Jamie Shackleton, and Matuesz Bogusz as attacking midfielders, while Pablo Hernandez has filled in in the number 10 role at times.
Adding Ejaria to the squad will add depth and quality to the Leeds side. Plus, it will help Hernandez playing on the wings – a position where he is most effective.
Ejaria has age on his side to fulfil his potential, and certainly Bielsa can get the best out of him if he follows what the Argentine boss wants him to do.
He is a player who can produce moments of brilliance (scored a stunning goal for Rangers last season) and could be a big difference to the side as Leeds aim for promotion this season.