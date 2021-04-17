Leeds United preparing £15 million summer bid for Rangers winger Ryan Kent

According to The Scottish Sun, Leeds United remain interested in recruiting the services of Rangers winger Ryan Kent and are preparing a £15 million bid ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Elland Road outfit tabled two bids for the Light Blues star last summer, with the last one worth £11 million.

However, Rangers held on to Kent and he helped fire them to their 55th Scottish Premiership title a couple of weeks ago.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa remains keen on the 24-year-old as he prepares his side for another season in the Premier League, and he has told director of football Victor Orta to try and pull off a deal for Kent before the start of the 2021-22 pre-season.

The Argentine is a huge fan of securing early transfers in the summer transfer window in order to properly bed in new signings at the start of pre-season training.

Sportslens View

Whether Rangers will be looking to cash in on Kent this summer remains to be seen, though.

The Ibrox outfit are looking to mount a stiff title defence next term, and manager Steven Gerrard is also eyeing booking a place in the group stages of the 2021-22 Champions League.

Rangers need Kent for the two tasks ahead, and the Liverpool academy graduate is also likely to be looking forward to those challenges.

He currently has 10 goals and nine assists in 43 games across the Premiership and Europa League, and he can no doubt add a lot of quality to Leeds’ attack.

The Peacocks will be looking to break into the top-seven next season and going forward, and they will need to make some quality recruitment this summer to boost their chances.

