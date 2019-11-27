Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa praises Ezgjan Alioski, Helder Costa and Jack Harrison after Reading victory

Leeds United left it late courtesy of a Jack Harrison’s 87th-minute header to pip Reading to a 1-0 victory last night.
The result saw them temporarily go top of the Championship table ahead of West Bromwich Albion’s game tonight, and if possible, Marcelo Bielsa’s men will be keen to retain the position till the end of the season.
Despite enjoying 67% of the possession, it wasn’t a top performance from Leeds as only two of their 16 shots hit the opposition’s target.
Patrick Bamford and Stuart Dallas came close to opening the scoring, with the latter striking the crossbar on the 63rd minute.
Michael Morrison almost put the hosts ahead midway through the second half, while Kiko Casilla made a fine save to deny Yakou Meite’s header from a corner in the first-half.
But it was Leeds who grabbed the only and vital goal of the encounter, breaking away from a Reading free-kick on the counter.
Ezgjan Alioski played a pass into Helder Costa’s path, and the Portuguese’s cross found Harrison who made no mistakes from the far post.
Bielsa was full of praises for the trio post-game, dubbing them dynamic.
“It was a tight match. They have good players and they are able to create danger even if they don’t command the match. It’s a signal of the maturity and experience of my team. In the second half we kept our intensity and we achieved the difference in this sense,” the Argentine told BBC Radio Leeds.
“Three dynamic players were involved in the goal; Alioski, Costa and Harrison. They have the ability to surprise the opponent and they did it with the last chance.
“When you are the top of the league, of course it is better than other positions. But it’s also true that today it doesn’t mean a lot.”