Leeds United fans react to Raphinha display vs Southampton

Leeds United move into the top half of the Premier League table after beating Southampton 3-0 on Tuesday night at Elland Road.

After a stalemate first-half, goals from Patrick Bamford, Stuart Dallas and Raphinha sealed all three points for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.





Raphinha scored from a direct free-kick 25 yards out with a curling effort leaving Leeds fans in absolute awe and admiration.

Mom for me great display all around , always for the team , goal no more than he deserves excellent #mot — Andrew Fenton (@Andrew97304424) February 23, 2021

Said weeks ago raphina will be world class and 50/60m player — lee wallace (@leewall08354567) February 23, 2021

I bet Raphinha can talk to snakes!!!! — Swinffo (@Swinffo) February 23, 2021

Value now £60m ! Sensational player — David Roberts (@DCRoberts1964) February 23, 2021

Best player in a Leeds shirt I’ve ever seen — leedsnewsunited🏆 (@leedsnewsunited) February 23, 2021

He is a joy to watch. Amazing footballer . — Deborah Frost (@Deborahfrost_) February 23, 2021

SL View

The Brazilian joined in the summer transfer window from Rennes for a reported fee of £17m, and he has been one of the shining stars of the season.

He has been involved in 10 goals for Leeds (5 goals, 5 assists) this season, and his signing looks like an absolute steal.

Raphinha could have added more to his tally – in the first half, Oriol Romeu prevented Raphinha from shooting after he had broken away with a superb sliding tackle.

The 24-year-old could have had an assist as well – he had cut inside to play a delightful pass to Diego Llorente but the Spaniard’s effort from close range was saved by Alex McCarthy.

However, it was his curling free-kick in the 84th minute that left everyone drooling over his tremendous quality. He also took his shirt off to reveal a message on his vest top, paying a touching tribute to Ronaldinho’s mother.

The message reads – “Much strength for the Assis Moreira Family. Rest in Peace Dona Miguelina”.

Dona Miguelina Eloi Assis dos Santos was the name of Ronaldinho’s mother. She died recently from COVID-19.

In other news, Leeds players also paid tribute to Kalvin Phillip’s grandmother who passed away last week.