Photo: Raphinha sends touching tribute to Ronaldinho’s mother

Leeds United United winger Raphinha has sent a touching tribute to Ronaldinho’s mother after the Whites won 3-0 against Southampton at Elland Road.

Raphinha scored the third goal of the match with a spectacular free-kick and then produced the message written on his vest top.





The message reads – “Much strength for the Assis Moreira Family. Rest in Peace Dona Miguelina”.

Dona Miguelina Eloi Assis dos Santos was the name of Ronaldinho’s mother. She died recently from Covid.

Raphinha was shown a yellow card for taking off his shirt to reveal a vest top with a message in Portuguese. He didn’t care a bit as it was intentional on his part to spread the message.

Leeds returned to winning ways at Elland Road with goals coming from Patrick Bamford, Stuart Dallas and Raphinha.

Bamford scored his 13th goal of the season. However, it was Raphinha’s superb free-kick that sealed all three points for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

The defeat means Southampton now have not won in their last eight matches in the Premier League.