Photo: Leeds players and Bielsa send emotional tribute to Kalvin Phillips’ grandmother

Leeds United players have sent a touching tribute to Kalvin Phillips’ grandmother who passed away last week.

The Whites released a picture from their official Twitter account where all the players were seen holding the shirt with ‘Granny Val’ written on it.





🤍 That one was for you Granny Val! #AlwaysWithUs pic.twitter.com/AEXH2LWdVt — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 23, 2021

Patrick Bamford said after the match that Granny Val is a big part of the club. The striker has dedicated the victory to Phillips and his family.

🗣 "Granny Val is a big part of the club, loads of people have grown to love her without knowing her. That was for Kalvin and his family." Patrick Bamford speaking about the tribute Leeds United paid Kalvin's grandmother 'Granny Val' at full-time pic.twitter.com/nJXYnvgGmp — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 23, 2021

Marcelo Bielsa has also sent a heartfelt tribute in his post-match press conference. He said, as quoted by Leeds Live:

“For us, Phillips is a player that we love a lot. He’s an emblem of Leeds United. After we got promoted, the figure of Kalvin’s grandmother became known to the public and we started to all care about her.

“Kalvin like you said, had many motives for why he loved her so much. She was a very charismatic and attractive person to those who didn’t know her. We regret deeply that she is no longer with us. And of course the loss that it means for Kalvin and for all his family.”

Leeds returned to winning ways and moved to 10th in the Premier League after beating Southampton 3-0 at Elland Road.

Bamford, Stuart Dallas and Raphinha scored for the home side to seal all three points. It has been a remarkable season for the Whites who are now just five points behind reigning champions Liverpool.