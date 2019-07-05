Blog Teams Leeds United Leeds United fans react to Phil Hay’s update that club have opened talks with Kalvin Phillips over a new contract

5 July, 2019 English Championship, General Football News, Leeds United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

According to Leeds United expert Phil Hay, the club have opened talks with midfielder Kalvin Phillips over a new deal, and they are willing to make him one of the club’s highest earners.

The 23-year-old has two years left on his current deal, and Aston Villa have already shown interest in him.

The English Premier League returnees are willing to pay £15 million for Phillips’ services, but Leeds aren’t ready to let him go for anything below £30 million.

It’s a fee Villa aren’t ready to meet, and the Whites have now moved to tie down their star player to a new improved contract.

It’s a news that has understandably excited Leeds fans, and here is how some of them reacted to the reports on Twitter:

Phillips is without a doubt one of manager Marcelo Bielsa’s most important players, and the Argentine won’t be keen to lose such a gem as Leeds mount another promotion challenge next season.

The Englishman definitely wants to play top-flight football, and while he most likely craves a move this summer, the Elland Road outfit will hope they can convince him to stay for one more shot at promotion.

