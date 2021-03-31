Leeds United fans react to Lucas Ocampos transfer link

By
Saikat
-
Lucas Ocampos

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction after learning that the Whites are interested in signing Lucas Ocampos from Sevilla. 

According to reports from the Daily Mail, the Whites could face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool this summer.


The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the finest wingers in La Liga since joining the Spanish club from Marseille two years ago.

The Argentine scored 17 goals last season and helped Sevilla win the Europa League. This season, he hasn’t been that prolific but has still managed four goals and four assists in La Liga.

The Mail claims that both Leeds and Liverpool are keen to sign Ocampos in the summer, but the player doesn’t want to leave the club at the moment.

He has a prohibitive £56 million release clause in his Sevilla contract, and interested clubs may struggle to justify that outlay.

Many Leeds fans want to see the winger signed, although there is a feeling that the deal won’t happen. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Read: Leeds join West Ham in the race to sign Omar Colley.