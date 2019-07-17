Blog Teams Leeds United Leeds United fans react to Gaetano Berardi’s performance against Manchester United

Leeds United suffered a 4-0 loss at the hands of Manchester United during a friendly in Perth on Wednesday.

The Red Devils had the upper hand having deployed two different starting XI’s who picked up 2-0 victories in each half.

The Elland Road outfit had only five substitutes on their bench as the rest of the squad are in England after manager Marcelo Bielsa decided to split the team into two and work with those not on tour.

The gulf between Leeds and the Old Trafford outfit was there for all to see, with the Whites’ porous backline leaving the fans concerned ahead of the new campaign.

Bielsa’s side did create chances going forward, but they failed to convert them, and despite it being a friendly clash, the Argentine boss definitely would have taken note of a lot of things.

Swiss centre-back Gaetano Berardi particularly had a game to forget, finding it difficult to contain the five-star Red Devils’ attack.

With Pontus Jansson gone, Leeds have to bring a quality defender who can fill his boots at Elland Road this summer.

A lot of fans were disappointed with Berardi’s performance against the Old Trafford side, and here is how some of them reacted on Twitter:

