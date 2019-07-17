Leeds United fans react to Gaetano Berardi’s performance against Manchester United

Leeds United suffered a 4-0 loss at the hands of Manchester United during a friendly in Perth on Wednesday.
The Red Devils had the upper hand having deployed two different starting XI’s who picked up 2-0 victories in each half.
The Elland Road outfit had only five substitutes on their bench as the rest of the squad are in England after manager Marcelo Bielsa decided to split the team into two and work with those not on tour.
The gulf between Leeds and the Old Trafford outfit was there for all to see, with the Whites’ porous backline leaving the fans concerned ahead of the new campaign.
Bielsa’s side did create chances going forward, but they failed to convert them, and despite it being a friendly clash, the Argentine boss definitely would have taken note of a lot of things.
Swiss centre-back Gaetano Berardi particularly had a game to forget, finding it difficult to contain the five-star Red Devils’ attack.
With Pontus Jansson gone, Leeds have to bring a quality defender who can fill his boots at Elland Road this summer.
A lot of fans were disappointed with Berardi’s performance against the Old Trafford side, and here is how some of them reacted on Twitter:
Hi Victor and Andrea. Hope you are starting to see that Berardi needs to be sold. We need a CB that can get straight into first team. #lufc
— James (@FakeLeedsFan) July 17, 2019
I wanna see a big hulking centre back at the side of the skill and pace of Ben White next year. Use cooper as back up. Sell Berardi and have Struijk available. Cant keep going with that defence. Its beyond terrible #lufc
— Brandon Yates (@Brandon7Yates) July 17, 2019
How can we still be keeping berardi and letting big pontus go?? 🙈
— Jamie McGhee (@Mc17Mcghee) July 17, 2019
Can we all agree that whatever the question, Berardi at centre back is not the answer….#lufc
— Marlon Bentley (@MarlonBentley) July 17, 2019
Desperately need a quality striker and centre half in my humble opinion.Berardi and Bamford not good enough and Roofe in and out of the game today.Bielsa must surely be having words with Radrizzani
— Barrie Worsnop (@gillroydmor) July 17, 2019
If anyone needed proof that Berardi and Cooper at CB will not get us promoted, this was it… desperately need a centre back to replace Pontus, also Roofe and Bamford need sharpening up…
— GD (@gdlufc) July 17, 2019
One thing it will never leave any of us wondering – are Cooper and Berardi up to it? How can we be going into a season with them at centre back after watching them for 4 years.
— Barry Quinn (@quinnthedub) July 17, 2019
Berardi and Forshaw are truly hideous footballers 🤦🏼♂️
— Lewy Pearce (@LewyPearce) July 17, 2019
Berardi is horrific
— Stephen Foster (@stephenfoster81) July 17, 2019