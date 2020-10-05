Leeds United fans react as wait for confirmation on Raphinha goes on

Rennes forward Raphinha is currently in Yorkshire for his medical ahead of a proposed move to Leeds United.

Deadline day – all eyes on Raphinha deal. Should move quickly this morning. He landed in England late last night. Agreement in place with Rennes. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) October 5, 2020

The Brazilian flew into England last night following the league clash between his side and Reims.





With a £17 million deal sealed over the weekend, Leeds fans weren’t expecting an official announcement to take long, and no one can blame them after a deal for Marseille’s latest signing Michael Cuisance fell through at the last minute.

The Athletic’s Phil Hay delivered an update on Leeds’ deal for the 23-year-old, tweeting “we’re still waiting for confirmation on Raphinha.”

It didn’t particular do much to calm the nerves of Whites fans, and here is how some of them reacted to his post on Twitter:

While Raphinha might have already passed his medical, obtaining a work permit for him might be delaying things, and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming hours.

Leeds told Udinese tonight they’re gonna sign Raphinha from Rennes, so #LUFC consider Rodrigo de Paul deal off right now. Raphinha is joining on a permanent deal, personal terms agreed until June 2025, work permit and medicals pending then ‘done deal’. 🤝⚪️ #Leeds #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa clearly wants to bolster his attack with one more signing, and the club will hope a deal for the Brazilian is gotten over the line following the disappointment of last week.