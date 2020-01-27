Blog Teams Leeds United Leeds United fans react as Marcelo Bielsa confirms that Ben White will replace Kalvin Phillips in the central defensive mid role against Millwall

Leeds United host Millwall tomorrow and will look to secure their second win in seven league games against the play-offs hopefuls.

The Elland Road outfit have lost three and drawn three of their last seven Championship fixtures, and they need to get things right when Gary Rowett’s side come visiting.

Millwall are currently on an impressive run, though, losing just one of their last 13 league games.

They have won seven of those and will look to prove their worth against Leeds.

Boss Marcelo Bielsa will be without Kalvin Phillips following his dismissal against Queens Park Rangers last time out, and the Argentine has revealed that he will deploy centre-back Ben White in his position.

Without a doubt, the defender has spent the last week playing in the defensive midfield role in training, but a match is a different ball game, and Leeds fans aren’t particularly keen on Bielsa’s experiment.

Phillips has played in every of Leeds’ Championship match all season long, while White has also featured in every minute so far, but only at centre-back.

His ball-playing ability means he shouldn’t have a problem slotting in Phillips’ role for the time being, and it will be interesting to see how this experiment plays out.

