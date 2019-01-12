Leeds fans react to the potential signing of Kiko Casilla

Leeds are set to sign the Real Madrid keeper Kiko Casilla in January.
According to Yorkshire Evening Post, the Whites are prepared to buy him out of his contract.
The 32-year-old shot stopper has 18 months left on his current deal with Real Madrid.
Casilla has not played for a while and he needs to leave the club in order to play more often. The Spaniard is Real Madrid’s third choice keeper behind the likes of Courtois and Navas.
The report claims that the player is set to fly to England next week for his medical. Casilla will be Leeds’ first January signing.
Leeds United could certainly use a quality keeper like him and Bielsa will be pleased to complete the move.
Ever since the injury to Blackman, Leeds have been linked with quite a few keepers.
Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Casilla news and here are some of the reactions from earlier.
