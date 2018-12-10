Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds fans react to Jamie Shackleton’s display vs QPR

10 December, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United picked up a vital 2-1 win over QPR in the Championship at the weekend.

A brace from Kemar Roofe ensured a crucial home win for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

The win takes Leeds up to second in the table, one point adrift of Norwich City.

It will be interesting to see if the Whites can extend their winning streak and put together a positive run now.

Bielsa will be hoping to win the Championship this season and Leeds have certainly got the quality to do so.

The Whites did well to beat QPR despite their injury issues.

Young Jamie Shackleton put in an impressive display and the Leeds fans showered praise on the defender after the game.

He will be delighted with the feedback from the fans and he will look to build on this performance and hold down a regular starting berth now.

They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Shackleton and here are some of the best reactions from earlier.

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com