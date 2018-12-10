Leeds fans react to Jamie Shackleton’s display vs QPR

Leeds United picked up a vital 2-1 win over QPR in the Championship at the weekend.
A brace from Kemar Roofe ensured a crucial home win for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.
The win takes Leeds up to second in the table, one point adrift of Norwich City.
It will be interesting to see if the Whites can extend their winning streak and put together a positive run now.
Bielsa will be hoping to win the Championship this season and Leeds have certainly got the quality to do so.
The Whites did well to beat QPR despite their injury issues.
Young Jamie Shackleton put in an impressive display and the Leeds fans showered praise on the defender after the game.
He will be delighted with the feedback from the fans and he will look to build on this performance and hold down a regular starting berth now.
They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Shackleton and here are some of the best reactions from earlier.
Shackleton MOM, class today #LUFC
— Fran Senior (@Fransenior93) December 8, 2018
Piss wet through at Elland Rd, but worth it. Shackleton and Forshaw outstanding.
— Trinitarian (@Wakeyladhere) December 8, 2018
Shackleton is fucking quality
— James 💙💛 (@jamesmelloy7) December 8, 2018
Shackleton Has Been Immense Today
— Whitesforever (@Whitesforever) December 8, 2018
#lufc Shackleton is a right player
— Deano (@Killer9kane) December 8, 2018
Big win that especially with teams around us dropping points. Thought Shackleton was excellent. #Lufc
— Lee (@LufcLee19) December 8, 2018
impressed with Shackleton already! #lufc
— sean (@GafcLufc) December 8, 2018