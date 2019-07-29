Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds fans react to Felipe Caicedo’s latest tweet

29 July, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours

Last month, Imperio reported that Leeds United are showing a keen interest in signing Felipe Caicedo from Lazio this summer.

The 30-year-old striker may have just hinted at a move to Elland Road on Twitter which has left many Leeds fans excited.

The 68-times Ecuador international scored nine goals and provided six assists in 38 games for Lazio last season.

However, the Serie A club could be looking to offload him as he has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the club.

Caicedo has teased Leeds fans by posting ‘El Loco’ – to which Leeds fans have reacted.

Leeds have Kemar Roofe and Patrick Bamford as two strikers up front while Bielsa can use the highly exciting Ryan Edmondson as a back up option.

Bielsa is renowned for his nickname ‘El Loco’ and many Leeds fans feel that he is probably hinting at a move to Elland Road this summer.

Here are some of the selected tweets:

