Leeds fans react to Felipe Caicedo’s latest tweet

Last month, Imperio reported that Leeds United are showing a keen interest in signing Felipe Caicedo from Lazio this summer.
The 30-year-old striker may have just hinted at a move to Elland Road on Twitter which has left many Leeds fans excited.
The 68-times Ecuador international scored nine goals and provided six assists in 38 games for Lazio last season.
However, the Serie A club could be looking to offload him as he has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the club.
Caicedo has teased Leeds fans by posting ‘El Loco’ – to which Leeds fans have reacted.
Leeds have Kemar Roofe and Patrick Bamford as two strikers up front while Bielsa can use the highly exciting Ryan Edmondson as a back up option.
Bielsa is renowned for his nickname ‘El Loco’ and many Leeds fans feel that he is probably hinting at a move to Elland Road this summer.
Here are some of the selected tweets:
