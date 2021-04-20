Leeds fans react to Diego Llorente display vs Liverpool

Leeds United did well to fight back from 1-0 down to secure an impressive draw against Liverpool in the Premier League last night.

The Reds were outstanding in the first half and could have easily run away with the game had they managed to convert their chances.

However, Leeds made the most of their opposition’s poor finishing and bounced back strongly in the second half to secure a vital point.

Diego Llorente scored a late goal for the home side. The Spaniard headed in from a corner on the 87th minute, and the Whites deserved to come away with a draw after their second-half turnaround.

Leeds had other chances to score, with the likes of Patrick Bamford hitting the crossbar and Alisson producing a couple of important saves for the Reds.

Apart from the goal, the Spaniard was outstanding at the back for his team, and he came up with several vital blocks throughout the game.

Llorente’s time at Elland Road has been plagued with injuries, but the defender has shown that he can be a major asset for the club if he stays fit next season.

The Whites have struggled defensively all season, and the fans will be wondering where they would have been in the table if they had Llorente fit from the start.

Some Leeds fans took Twitter to share their thoughts on his performance, and here is what they had to say.

He was outstanding again last night — MikeW (@mikewhorley) April 20, 2021

He’s developing into a top center back. — Tony (@TonyLeeds1919) April 19, 2021

Llorente has belief and an assured confidence….it sets him apart… I unequivocally love him…He’s as natural a Captain as I’ve seen at Leeds in decades…. — Mr. 33 (@haganfox3) April 19, 2021

Proving to be a solid signing. Typical Spanish quality, just a reminder Sociedad were happy to see him go. — Jordan Wright (@joord195) April 19, 2021

He’s quickly become one of the better CBs in the EPL MOT 👊🏻 — wvsteve (@wvsteve3) April 20, 2021

He’s a player that’s for sure, delighted for him to score that goal after all his injuries this season — Damien Byrne (@delidamo) April 20, 2021

We'd have 6 to 10 points more if he was fit all season. I realise that's a stupid comment but in the past 5 games he has been absolute quality — Dan Cooney (@DanCooney555) April 20, 2021

We are far better for his inclusion. A great player. However had a few nervy moments tonight. Hesitated over one or two interceptions which presented Liverpool with a couple of chances. Nevertheless looked very much at ease against a pacy and clever attack. — jarpar (@jarpar) April 19, 2021

Diego Llorente v Liverpool: 85/91 successful passes (🥇 most)

8 ball recoveries (🥇 joint-most)

4 tackles won (🥇 most)

3 blocks (🥇 most)

3 defensive aerial duels won (🥇most)

2/2 successful take-ons

2 headed clearances

1 interception

1 shot on-target

1 goal Epic display. 👏 pic.twitter.com/HDoYYn7VY7 — LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) April 19, 2021

