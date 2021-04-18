Leeds United plotting summer move for Nicolas Tagliafico

Leeds United are interested in signing that Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico this summer.

According to a report from Mirror, Marcelo Bielsa wants to sign a quality left-back and he has identified the Argentine defender as a potential target.

The likes of Ezgjan Alioski and Stuart Dallas have played the left-back position for Leeds this season but neither have been outstanding in the role.

Furthermore, Alioski will be a free agent at the end of this season and the Whites must look to bring in a quality left-back this summer.

SL View: Bielsa must look to improve Leeds defensively this summer

The 28-year-old Argentine has done well in the Dutch League and he has that ability to succeed in English football as well.

The defender has a contract with the Dutch outfit until the summer of 2023 and it remains to be seen whether the Premier League side can convince Ajax to sell him this summer for a reasonable price.

The 28-year-old is at the peak of his powers right now and he should be able to make an immediate impact if he moves to the Premier League.

Leeds have been outstanding since their promotion to the top flight but they could have been higher up the table with a better set of defenders.

Improving their defensive unit this summer could take Leeds to the next level. It will be interesting to see if Bielsa and bring in the necessary reinforcements before the start of the next season.

