Leeds fans react to Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s display

23 September, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United crashed to their first defeat of the Championship against Birmingham City yesterday.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side conceded two first half goals and they failed to recover from that. Che Adams scored twice in the first half an hour to secure the points for the visitors.

Alioski brought his side back into the game with a goal five minutes from time but Birmingham held on for the three points.

The fans will be very disappointed with that kind of a performance at home and it will be interesting to see how the Whites react in their next game.

Leeds have started the season very well and they are expected to fight for promotion. Bielsa’s men have played some stunning football this season and they will be looking to send out a statement in their next game.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s display was particularly unimpressive and the fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player.

Here are some of the best reactions.

 

