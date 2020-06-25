Leeds could submit an offer for Vasilios Barkas

Leeds United are interested in signing the Greek keeper Vasilios Barkas this summer.

The player has been recently linked with a move to Celtic as well.





It will be interesting to see if the Whites submit an offer for Barkas in the coming weeks.

Leeds need to bring in a new keeper this summer and the 26-year-old wouldn’t be a bad signing. He has done well for AEK this season.

Barkas has 13 clean sheets this season and he could prove to be an upgrade on Kiko Casilla.

The Spaniard was brought into the club with a lot of expectations but this career in English football has not gone according to plan so far.

He has been involved in some high profile errors and Leeds need to bring in someone better.

As per reports (via Sportwitness), Leeds officials and Marcelo Bielsa are impressed with Barkas’ performances this season and they could make a move once the promotion is secured.

Leeds have a great chance of securing automatic promotion to the Premier League this season. They are currently second in the table, level on points with leaders West Brom.

Bielsa will be hoping to win the Championship this season and Leeds will look to finish the season strongly.