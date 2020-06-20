Celtic linked with AEK goalkeeper Vasilios Barkas

Celtic are being linked with a move for the AEK keeper Vasilios Barkas.

The Hoops need to bring in a quality shot-stopper this summer and they have been linked with Fraser Forster. The Southampton player was on loan at the club and he managed to impress Neil Lennon.





The Celtic boss is keen on signing Forster permanently.

Greek outlet SDNA (via Sportwitness) are reporting Celtic’s link with Barkas.

It seems that Barkas could be an alternative option for Celtic if the Forster deal falls through. Saints are demanding a sizeable fee for the keeper.

It will be interesting to see if Celtic can agree on a fee with the Premier League club in the coming weeks.

Barkas has done well for AEK and he could be a decent signing as well. However, Forster would be the ideal fit for Celtic. He has played for the club before and he knows the league well.

He will be able to make an immediate impact. Whereas, Barkas might need some time to settle in.

Celtic will be gunning for their tenth title in a row next year and Lennon should not take any risks regarding his starting eleven.

The 26-year-old AEK star has kept 13 clean sheets in 26 appearances this season and Basel are keen on signing him as well.