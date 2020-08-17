Leeds considering whether to sign Michy Batshuayi

Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi.

The 26-year-old has failed to prove himself at Chelsea and Frank Lampard is looking to cash in on him this summer.





As per Het Laatste Nieuws, Leeds have been offered the chance to sign the Belgian striker and they are considering whether to make a move for him.

Bielsa needs to improve his attacking options this summer and Batshuayi could prove to be a good addition.

The Belgian has the talent to develop into a quality Premier League striker but he needs a consistent run of games and a manager who will trust in him.

Marcelo Bielsa has a reputation of improving players at his disposal and he could do wonders with Batshuayi next season.

The Argentine manager could help the Belgian regain his sharpness and confidence. Batshuayi could easily fulfil his potential at Elland Road.

On form, he will be an upgrade on the likes of Bamford. Also, Batshuayi is more than a goalscorer. He will add pace, flair and link-up play to the side.

Chelsea paid €40 million for the Belgian striker when they signed him but they are fully aware that they won’t be able to recoup that kind of money for him this summer.

It will be interesting to see how much they demand for the 26-year-old and whether Leeds are willing to pay that kind of money for him. €25m could be enough to land the player this summer.