Journalist delivers latest update on Milot Rashica to Aston Villa

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica this summer.

According to Gregg Evans from the Athletic, there are positive noises around the deal. Earlier Nicolo Schira claimed that the Premier League club are in advanced talks to sign the player.





Positive noise around the Rashica to #AVFC deal. (Almost) time to get excited. — Gregg Evans (@greggevans40) September 12, 2020

#AstonVilla are in advanced talks to sign Milot #Rashica from #WerderBremen for €18M. Ready 5-year contract. He desired to join #Leipzig, with whom he agreed personal terms. But negotiations Werder-Leipzig have stalled and #Villans entered the race and can close the deal. #AVFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) September 12, 2020

The 24-year-old scored 11 goals last season and he picked up 8 assists as well. Rashica would be a tremendous upgrade on the likes of El Ghazi and Trezeguet this season. He could share the creative burden with Jack Grealish and improve Villa going forward.

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side can get the deal done in the coming weeks.

They have already signed Matty Cash and Ollie Watkins from the Championship and they are closing in on Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal.

Someone like Rashica could wrap up a fantastic transfer window for Dean Smith.

The player has been linked with a move to RB Leipzig as well and it will be interesting to see where the winger ends up eventually.

A move to the Premier League would be the ideal next step in Rashica’s career and he should look to take up the challenge and prove himself in England now.