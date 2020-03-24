John McGinn issues COVID-19 plea to Aston Villa fans

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has issued a COVID-19 plea to the fans.
The midfielder urged the fans to stay at home and follow the guidelines for everyone’s sake.
He said (quoted by Birmingham Mail): “It’s just a message from myself and all the boys to try and follow the guidelines as best as you can. To stay home and to stay safe for everyone’s sake.”
Premier League football has been put on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic for weeks now and it will be interesting to see if the games resume in the coming months.
Aston Villa are currently in the relegation zone and they will be hoping to hit the ground running when the Premier League returns.
Dean Smith’s men will be desperate to beat the drop this season. They will have to win most of their 10 remaining games in order to stay up.
Going down this season would be a disaster for them. Aston Villa could lose several key players like Jack Grealish, Tyrone Mings and John McGinn if they return to the Championship at the end of this season.
It will be interesting to see how they perform in their remaining games.
One positive for Smith will be the return of McGinn when football resumes. The midfielder has missed several games with injury but he is back now and he could make a big difference to Aston Villa’s season.