Joe Aribo reacts to Rangers win vs Hibernian on Twitter

Glasgow Rangers earned a crucial win against Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership on Friday evening.
The Ibrox midfielder Joe Aribo took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction as Rangers won 3-0 against Hibs.
Rangers midfielder Ryan Kent opened the scoring inside five minutes profiting from an Ofir Marciano error. Aribo scored a classy goal inside eight minutes to make it 2-0.
Jermain Defoe marked his first start in almost a month with the third. It was his 14th goal of the season for the Gers. Ryan Porteous saw red on the hour mark for a reckless lunge on Borna Barisic.
Massive win on the road. Happy Christmas bears 🙏🏽🎄💙 pic.twitter.com/PwI3TDgmYg
— Joe Aribo (@J_Aribo19) December 21, 2019
Aribo, who joined Rangers during the summer transfer window, has established himself as a key player for the Gers this season under Steven Gerrard.
The 23-year-old has been a dynamic presence in midfield for the Gers and scored his sixth goal of the season on Friday night.
Rangers enjoyed 50% of possession, attempted 13 shots of which they managed to keep 10 on target, according to BBC Sport.