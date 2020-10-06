Jean-Kevin Augustin sends emotional message to Leeds United fans

French striker Jean-Kevin Augustin has sent an emotional message to Leeds United fans on Twitter after joining Nantes on a two-year deal as a free agent.

Le FC Nantes est heureux d'annoncer l'arrivée de @33_augustin, désormais lié au Club jusqu'en 2022 ✍🟡🟢 Notre nouvel attaquant portera le numéro 2⃣0⃣. — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) October 6, 2020

The Paris Saint-Germain academy graduate joined the Elland Road outfit in January on loan for the rest of the season, and an option to buy if Leeds secured Premier League promotion was included in the deal.





However, Augustin constantly struggled with fitness and injuries during his time at Yorkshire, featuring in just 49 minutes of first-team football before returning to France in June.

Leipzig insist Leeds are obligated to pay them £18 million for Augustin’s permanent services due to the clause, and a legal battle is now on the cards after the Whites refused.

The 23-year-old has now left the Bundesliga side for France and will hope to prove himself after his Leeds stint failed to go as planned.

Augustin remains fond of the club’s fans who have always showed him support despite how things went at Elland Road, and he has penned this message to them:

Just a quick message to thank all the @LUFC fans that have been supporting me since day 1. i wish the club to do well and keep on shining in PL 👏🏿 #MOT 💙💛 — Jean-Kévin Augustin (@33_augustin) October 6, 2020

