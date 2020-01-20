Jamie Redknapp raves about Wolves winger Adama Traore

Popular football pundit Jamie Redknapp has showered praise on Wolves winger Adama Traore.
The 23-year-old joined Wolves from Middlesbrough during the summer window of 2018 for a fee in the region of £18 million.
Traore was known for his blistering pace, but he was often criticised for his lack of end product.
However, Redknapp is impressed with how Traore has transformed himself as one of the finest wingers in the league under Nuno Espirito Santo this season. The Sky Sports pundit says that Nuno deserves a lot of credit for Traore’s transformation.
Redknapp says he is a ‘different player’ these days, and is an ‘amazing weapon’ for the side. He adds that Traore ‘frightens the life out of opponents’, after his latest performance against Southampton.
“That was Traore, but it is not him now. He is a different player these days, and Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo deserves great credit for this transformation,” wrote Redknapp for the Daily Mail.
“Traore knows now what to do when he gets into good positions, and that was the bedrock of Wolves’ 3-2 comeback win at Southampton on Saturday. Their first goal saw Traore show Jan Bednarek why you should never dive in against him, before he set up Pedro Neto to score.
“Then Wolves’ third goal saw him charge behind the Saints back line before picking out Raul Jimenez for the winner. Job done, three points, Liverpool next on Thursday.
“Traore is an amazing weapon for a side. With him as an outlet, you can turn defence into attack with one long ball because you know he is capable of catching it.
“He frightens the life out of opponents — would you want to be given the job of marking him? — and has the power to match his speed.”
The former Barcelona winger has been in terrific form this season. He has scored four goals and provided six assists in the Premier League this season.
Wolves came from 2-0 down to win the match 3-2, with Traore providing two assists. Wolves find themselves sixth in the table with 34 points from 23 games.