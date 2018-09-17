Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League James Tavernier posts message on Twitter after Rangers win

17 September, 2018 Rangers, Scottish Premier League


Glasgow Rangers secured their second win after beating Dundee 4-0 at the Ibrox on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership clash.

Lassana Coulibaly, Ryan Kent, James Tavernier and Glenn Middleton scored for the Gers.

After the match, Rangers skipper James Tavernier, 26, took to social networking site Twitter, to express his reaction. He wrote:

Former Gers player Kenny Miller, who captained Dundee, was dismissed late on for a challenge on Borna Barisic.

It was a great way for Rangers to bounce back in the league after they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Celtic in the Old Firm derby before the international break.

With this victory, Rangers have now moved just two points behind Celtic in the league, and will go into Thursday’s Europa League group opener away to Villarreal brimming with confidence.

Rangers fans quickly responded to Tavernier’s tweet, and praised him for his performance. The Gers enjoyed 64% of possession and attempted 19 shots during the game.

