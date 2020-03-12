Jack Grealish reacts to Leicester ace Pereira’s injury

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has reacted to Ricardo Pereira’s injury on Twitter.
The Leicester City defender has been ruled out for the season. The 26-year-old damaged his knee ligaments after a tackle with Grealish earlier this week.
Pereira’s injury will be a massive blow to Brendan Rodgers’ Champions League hopes. The Foxes are in the top four race and they will need to work harder to secure European football now.
The 26-year-old is one of the best right backs in the league and his absence will affect Leicester’s style of play. It will be interesting to see how the Foxes cope now.
Meanwhile, Grealish tweeted that he is sad about Pereira’s injury and he also wished the defender a speedy recovery.
The Aston Villa midfielder had no intentions of hurting Pereira during the challenge and it was nothing but an accident.
However, his classy message on social media will certainly endear him to the fans.
Leicester City are dealing with multiple issues right now and Pereira is not the only player injured. Maddison has a calf strain and Rodgers has also confirmed that some of the other players have been affected by the Coronavirus.
Hate to see stuff like this 😔 hope your okay bro and get well soon! ❤️Speedy recovery and I’m sure you’ll be back better than ever! 🙏🏻🙌🏻 @ricbpereira https://t.co/E9zWFXaBdn
— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) March 12, 2020