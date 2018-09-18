Ian Wright slams Spurs’ weekend display, warns them about Inter Milan

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has urged Tottenham to prove themselves against Inter Milan.
The Londoners crashed to a 2-1 defeat at home to Liverpool and the popular pundit revealed that it was their worst display under Pochettino.
Wright has urged Spurs to go from zeroes to heroes in his column with The Sun.
The former Arsenal man believes that a good start will be vital to Tottenham’s Champions League hopes. Spurs are in a tough group with Barcelona, PSV and Inter Milan.
He said: “If ever Spurs needed to send out a statement, it is in the San Siro tonight. Saturday’s defeat to Liverpool was the worst performance I have seen from them under boss Mauricio Pochettino. And if Tottenham play like that against Inter Milan, they are going to be in serious trouble.”
It will be interesting to see if they can bounce back with a win against the Serie A giants.
Tottenham were beaten by Watford prior to the Liverpool game and Pochettino’s side are clearly lacking in confidence and form right now.
Inter Milan have made a mixed start to their season and this is a great chance for Tottenham to get something out of this game.
The fans will be expecting a big reaction here and Pochettino’s men will have to deliver.