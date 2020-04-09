Ian Wright delivers worrying verdict on Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur managerial tenure

Tottenham Hotspur sacked Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino last November following an uninspiring start to the 2019-20 season, immediately replacing him with Jose Mourinho.
The Portuguese is widely regarded as one of the best minds in the job, and he has been tipped to help Spurs bag their first silverware since 2008.
That will have to wait till next season after the club crashed out of the F.A Cup and Champions League within the space of a week prior to the suspension of footballing activities across Europe.
Mourinho will be largely judged after his first full season in charge of the club, and while no one knows how it will go, Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes the Portuguese has lost some of the mentality and ability that made him a serial winner at Chelsea.
“When I watch the Chelsea team, especially of his second tenure there, I believe that was the best football I’ve seen for many years, rivalling ‘the invincibles’ of Arsenal,” he said on Match of the Day.
“But you look at his time at Manchester United and it’s almost like a demise – he’s constantly moaning, it’s always someone else’s fault. He’s lost something.”
Mourinho hasn’t stopped playing the blame game despite an impressive start to life at Tottenham, with French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele publicly coming under criticism from him more than once.
Key injuries have also dealt a blow on Spurs’ chances of competing for silverware under him this term, while the lack of pre-season with the squad didn’t help either.
It remains to be seen if chairman Daniel Levy will arm Mourinho with the adequate transfer war chest to make the signings he desires this summer, but the Portuguese won’t have any excuses should he fail to win major honours at North London.