Ian Wright and Darren Bent react as Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips earns England call-up

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has earned his first call-up to the England national team following a splendid campaign in the English Championship last term.

Here is your first #ThreeLions squad of the year! 🙌 Gareth Southgate has named a 24-man squad for next month’s #NationsLeague games against Iceland and Denmark. — England (@England) August 25, 2020

His performances as the Elland Road outfit secured Premier League promotion after 16 years also caught the eyes of Jamaica who wanted him to represent the Reggae Boyz.





While the 24-year-old was born in England, he is of Jamaican descent through his father and has been contacted by the Jamaica national football team for a potential call-

However, Phillips is likely to make his debut next month when the Three Lions kick off their Nations League campaign against Iceland and Denmark, and here is how Arsenal legend Ian Wright has reacted to the Leeds star earning a deserved call-up.

Former Aston Villa star Darren Bent has also reacted:

Was only going to be a matter of time @Kalvinphillips congratulations, fully deserved 🔥🔥🔥 — Darren Bent (@DarrenBent) August 25, 2020

The midfielder has never played Premier League football, and it speaks volumes that he has made the Three Lions squad ahead of some other established English midfielders in the EPL.

Phillips scored twice and assisted two other goals in 37 league games last term, and he will look to prove himself in the top-flight and be on the plane to next year’s European Championship.