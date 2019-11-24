Heung-Min Son comments on Tottenham Hotspur’s long balls tactics under Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur secured their first Premier League away win in 10 months at the London Stadium yesterday, narrowly pipping West Ham United to all three points after running out 3-2 victors.
The crucial win got Jose Mourinho’s reign off to a perfect start, and everyone is keen to see how Spurs will fare under the Portuguese.
Tottenham played an eye-catching style of football under former boss Mauricio Pochettino, with a lot of attention paid to building up possession from the back.
Mourinho isn’t particularly keen on possession-styled football, and he is more notorious for a direct style and his sides’ defensive compactness, and Spurs star Heung-Min Son reckons the players won’t have a problem with the long-ball tactics.
“We have to adapt to something new because for almost five years we’ve tried to build it up from the back,” the South Korean replied when asked about long balls played into him during the game.
“But we played well and the lads did a really good job. It’s been a difficult time — we didn’t have a lot of time to prepare. Getting the three points makes us happier.
“It was a tough week. We had to adapt to new things and a new system, but probably the gaffer will be really happy. We deserved it.”
Spurs will fancy their top-four chances despite being nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, and it will be interesting to see if they can manage to beat any of the current top-four sides to a Champions League spot.
Mourinho was identified as a quick fix capable of helping Tottenham to silverware, and fans will have to get used to seeing balls being thumped long.