Harry Redknapp raves about former Spurs target Jack Grealish

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp has lavished praise on the Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish.
Redknapp explained why Tottenham should return for the midfielder once again in the summer window and sign him this time.
The Londoners tried to sign Grealish earlier in the season but the Championship outfit refused to sell.
Grealish has been in fantastic form in the recent weeks and his quality is there for everyone to see. Redknapp believes that the midfielder has the ability to succeed in the Premier League.
He also added that he loves the Championship ace and that he is a real talent.
Redknapp said: “Apparently they (Tottenham) were going to take him, weren’t they? The club was in trouble and maybe Daniel Levy thought he could really get him very cheap. Then the new owners came into Villa and they didn’t need the money suddenly. I love Grealish. I think he’s a real talent, honestly. I love watching him play. I think he’s a kid who could play at the very top level.”
It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can land their target this summer. He would be a superb addition to the side without a doubt.
Grealish is a mercurial talent and Pochettino could be the man to help fulfill his potential.
Tottenham need more attacking depth and Grealish has the versatility to slot into multiple roles like Dele Alli.
Also, if Eriksen leaves the club in the summer, Spurs will need a creative number ten and the Aston Villa star could step into that role.