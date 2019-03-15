Harry Kane reacts as Spurs draw Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City will lock horn in the last-8 of the Champions League after both sides drew each other during Friday’s draw.
The north London side host City first on April 9 before travelling to the Etihad Stadium on 17th of the same month for the return leg.
Both sides will also clash in the Premier League three days after their UCL second-leg on the 20th of April, and English striker Harry Kane has reacted to European fixtures through his Twitter account.
Bring it on #UCL #COYS https://t.co/O14vZdKEVT
— Harry Kane (@HKane) March 15, 2019
City secured a 1-0 victory at Spurs’ expense when both sides met at the Wembley Stadium last October, and Mauricio Pochettino’s men will be relishing the chance to prove themselves when both meet next month.
Kane has scored five goals in seven Champions League games this term, while he has 17 in 26 Premier League encounters, and he will hope to deal a huge blow on City’s domestic and continental campaigns by scoring as much as he can in each of their three clashes.
Spurs are at the risk of missing out on top-four in the league after losing three of their last five games, and anything apart from victory at the Etihad will further ruin their chances of playing in the Champions League next term.
They also have to prove what they are capable of doing on the continent prior to that league clash, and advancing to the semis will definitely give the players huge belief that they can go all the way and win the Champions League this term.