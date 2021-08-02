Tottenham fans react as Harry Kane skips pre-season training

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been linked with a move to Manchester City this summer.

According to Sky Sports, the Premier League champions submitted a £100 million bid for the England captain back in June.

Earlier this summer, it was reported that Kane is keen on a move away from the London club. Apparently, he wants to join a club that can challenge for the major honours.

Rumours surrounding Kane’s future at Tottenham have now intensified after the striker decided to skip pre-season training earlier today.

The 28-year-old was expected to return to Hotspur way following his holiday.

Apparently, the striker believed that he had a gentleman’s agreement with Daniel Levy regarding a summer transfer.

However, Levy and the new director of football Fabio Paratici are not keen on selling their star striker this summer.

Although it is still unclear whether the striker is planning to force a move away from the London club, his decision to skip pre-season training has not gone down well with the fans.

Furthermore, his actions will certainly put the club under pressure now and Manchester City will be negotiating from a position of strength.

Some of the Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the latest update regarding Harry Kane and here is what they had to say.

